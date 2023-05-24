Chief of staff of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Matin Karimli has been appointed Chief of the staff of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, the ministry told Trend.

Karimli graduated from the Faculty of International Relations and Economy of Baku State University in 1999.

He received an interdisciplinary diploma in European sciences from the University of Strasbourg in France and in 2001–2002 his master's degree in European sciences.

Moreover, in 2012, he graduated from Harvard University with a Master's degree in Public Administration.

Karimli was Vice President of the National Council of Youth Organizations of Azerbaijan, an officer of the International Partnership Secretariat at NATO's Defense Policy and Planning Division, and the second secretary of the NATO mission of the country.

In addition, he held various positions in the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Taxes.

Karimli was Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population in 2014-2020, and since January 2020 - Director of the International Labour Organization Office for Pacific Island Countries.

The chief of the staff speaks English, French, Russian, and Spanish. He is married and has three children.