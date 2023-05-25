Baku Higher Oil School hosted a Debate Forum dedicated to 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

The Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR has hosted the group and qualifying stage of the "Baku Youth Debate Forum: Spring 2023".

The event was organized by the “Debate in Civil Society” Public Union with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

50 best teams representing 25 higher educational institutions and organizations participated in the forum.

The opening ceremony of the event was attended by Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov, Chairperson of the “Debate in Civil Society” Public Union Ulviya Akhundova, debate judges, representatives of various organizations, and young debaters.

Speaking at the ceremony, Elmar Gasimov wished success to the forum participants and stressed that the forum is a unique platform for developing their skills.

The purpose of the Debate Forum, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, was to promote the heritage of the Great Leader among young people and to ensure the participation of young people in decision-making processes on topical issues of public importance, as well as in the implementation of the state youth policy through the development of debate and public speaking culture.

More than 1,000 young people participated in the 187-hour project, which was the largest debate forum of the year.

Baku Higher Oil School was represented at the forum by the “Buta” team.

The forum hosted debates on the topic "The use of artificial intelligence is a necessary condition for the formation of a competitive market in countries transitioning to a knowledge economy."