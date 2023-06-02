Azerbaijan’s Zangilan hosts meeting of Working Group on Environmental Issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. A meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues at the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters for the Centralized Solution of Issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan from Armenian occupation [after the Second Karabakh War] is being held in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district, Trend reports.

The meeting, which is being held in the village of Agaly of the Zangilan district, is led by the Head of the Working Group on Ecology, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Kerimov.

Issues related to the biodiversity of the Zangilan district, the management of solid household waste in the liberated territories, the management of construction waste generated in these territories, and their reuse as raw materials will be discussed at the other meeting of the Working Group.

Moreover, issues related to the construction of small hydroelectric power plants on the Okchuchay River (Saifly, Sarygyshlag, Zangilan, and Jahangirbeyli), environmental measures on the territory of the Zangilan and Gubadli districts, the use of mineral deposits in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts included in the East Zangazur Economic Region will also be discussed.