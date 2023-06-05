Training and methodological meetings held with chiefs of formations of Ground Forces of Azerbaijan (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added, first published at 12:41

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Training and methodological meetings were held with the heads of formations and associations of the Ground Forces of Azerbaijan in accordance with the training plan approved by the Minister of Defense for 2023, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, officers’ theoretical knowledge of conducting modern combined arms combat was checked.

During the sessions, classes were held on the deployment of control points in conditions close to combat, conducting the necessary estimation, determining the target coordinates by means of optical devices, maintaining interoperability between units, fire control, as well as on other issues.

At the end of the theoretical classes, conducted at nighttime and in the daylight hours, the units professionally fulfilled the tasks of firing at imaginary enemy targets.

The main objective of the training-methodical sessions is to improve the fire control abilities of artillery officers, as well as further increase their knowledge and skills.