Final stage of Baku-Shusha international cycling tour kicks off

BEYLAGAN, Azerbaijan, June 11. The final stage of the international 'Aziz Shusha' (dear Shusha) cycling tour, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Cycling Federation of Azerbaijan, has started today, Trend reports.

As part of the competition, cyclists will cover a distance of 132.2 kilometers from the administrative building of the Beylagan district executive authority to the entrance of the city of Shusha.

The winner of the fourth stage of the 2.2 category race included in the calendar of the International Cycling Union was the cyclist Alessandro Monaco from the Italian Team Technipes Inemiliaromagna, his teammate Emanuele Ansaloni took second place, while member of the Kazakhstan national team Rudolf Remkhi took third place.

The competitions, included in the calendar plan of the International Cycling Union, will be attended by the national teams of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Romania and Turkmenistan, as well as clubs from Türkiye, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Germany, Mongolia, Egypt, the Philippines, Belgium, China and Italy.

Of these countries, Kazakhstan and Germany will be represented by two clubs. About 100 athletes in 16 teams from 14 countries will compete for medals.

The competitions will provide an opportunity to earn license points for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.