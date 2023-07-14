New powers granted to Ombudsman in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan is granted new powers, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the proposed amendment to the law "On the Constitutional Court", which was discussed at today’s special meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.

According to the current law "On the Constitutional Court", consideration by the Constitutional Court of the requests of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman) on the issue provided for in paragraph 4 of Part III of Article 130 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan is allowed in the following cases:

- if the normative legal act to be applied is not applied by the court;

- when the court applies a normative legal act that is not subject to execution;

- if the normative legal act has not been properly interpreted by the court.

According to the proposed amendment to the law "On the Constitutional Court ", this article is given in a new version. Thus, the request of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the issue provided for in paragraph 4 of part III of Article 130 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan on consideration by the Constitutional Court of the decision of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be answered if it is based on a normative legal act that does not comply with the Constitution or laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The bill was put to the vote and passed the third reading.

Meanwhile, the last meeting of the special session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan was held today, at which deputies discussed 19 issues.