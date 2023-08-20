I feel like young man returning to liberated Lachin, says resident

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. “I feel like a young man returning to liberated Lachin”, Alovsat Mamyshov, a resident of Lachin, told Trend.

He was very happy when he visited Lachin for the first time after its liberation and wishes all Lachin people and all previously internally displaced people to see this day.

According to the order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev the return of previously internally displaced persons to the liberated Lachin continues. Residents of Lachin, which has become more beautiful and improved, thanked the President, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for all-round care, expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army that liberated the lands from occupation, heroic soldiers and officers.

Thus, 234 families (904 people) will be provided permanent residence in Lachin town.