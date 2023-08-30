Baku may host TEKNOFEST festival again

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. TEKNOFEST festival may be held in Baku again, said Selcuk Bayraktar, technical director of Baykar Company, Trend reports.

"After the victory in Karabakh, we held a grandiose festival TEKNOFEST in Azerbaijan. We plan to hold it again in Baku in the near future," he emphasized.

TEKNOFEST festival dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Republic of Türkiye is being held in Ankara today.

TEKNOFEST festival in Baku was held on 26-29 May, 2023, by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.