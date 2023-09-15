Azerbaijan may reduce state duty fees related to imports of mobile phones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The rates of state duty for registration of mobile devices imported into Azerbaijan by individuals for personal use, have been proposed to be reduced, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the amendment to the law "On State Duty", which was discussed today at a meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

According to the amendment it is proposed to reduce the amount of duties from 20 to 15 manat (from $11 to $8) for mobile devices with a market value not exceeding $100, which do not have photo, video recording and Internet access functions, and from 30 to 20 manat (from $17 to $11) for mobile devices with a market value up to $100, from $101 to $200 - from 50 manat to 30 manat (from $29 to $17), from $201 to $400 - from 60 manat to 40 manat (from $35 to $23), from $401 to $700 - from 70 manat to 50 manat (from $41 to $29), from $701 to $1,000 - from 100 manat to 70 manat (from $58 to $41), above $1,001 - from 150 manat to 100 manat (from $88 to $58).

In addition, mobile devices, the brand and model of which, as well as their market price are not specified on the official website of the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority on the date of application for registration, the amount of fees is proposed to be reduced from 20 to 15 manat (from $11 to $8).