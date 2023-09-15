New schools put into operation today in a number of regions of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Today, new schools built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Agjabadi, Goychay, Ismayilli, Gabala, Saatli, Sabirabad, Shamakhi and Terter have been put into operation, Trend reports.

This academic year, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is commissioning 29 schools, including three preschool educational institutions. As part of projects implemented by the Foundation in the field of education, 500 schools have been built and renovated since 2004. Today, the 500th school out of them was put into operation in Shamakhi.

The buildings of these schools were no longer suitable for use. The oldest of these buildings was a school in the village of Nij, Gabala region, that is more than 150 years old.

Not a trace remains of the former appearance of these educational institutions. Children will continue their education in the new school buildings from this academic year.

Trend presents footage of these schools in their previous and current form.