UK sees mine clearance crucial for returning ex-IDPs to Azerbaijan's Karabakh - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The UK sees the main goal of the initiative to return former IDPs to Azerbaijan's Karabakh region to continue active efforts aimed at mine clearance, British Ambassador Fergus Ould said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a roundtable event themed "Impact of mines on returning former IDPs and their communities: need for international solidarity" in Baku.

"We are all well aware of the significant threat posed by mines. These dangerous devices daily harm peaceful civilians and innocent people. At the moment, the main goal is to ensure the return of forced migrants and provide them with the opportunity to return to normal life, free from the threats of explosions and dangers," the ambassador noted.

He emphasized that the UK consistently expresses readiness to provide support in this matter, adding that companies and organizations in the country actively participate in providing assistance and exchanging experiences with Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani MPs, representatives of ANAMA (Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action), the Ombudsman's Office, relevant government and non-governmental organizations, as well as Links EUROPE Director Dennis Sammut, and organized by the Azerbaijan Campaign to Ban Landmines (AzCBL) Public Union together with LINKS Europe with the support of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the UK Embassy.

