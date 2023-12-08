YASHAT Foundation unfolds three-year past expenses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The amount of funds spent by "YASHAT" Foundation for three years has been disclosed, Head of "YASHAT" Foundation, Karabakh war veteran Elvin Huseynov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the reporting conference on the activities of the Foundation for three years.

He stated that the expenditures were 79.4 million manat ($46.7 million) and were made in four directions.

"On the territory of the country, a total of 17,861 people (including family members of 3,004 martyrs and 6,568 wounded) have been registered, and we have recorded what they require (on the website yashat.gov.az)." Commitments for implementation were made in response to 46,868 applications from 14,785 people. "The total number of realized payments was 43,069," he continued.

According to him, the following is the division of cash spent:

- 42.1 million manat ($24.7 million) in the direction of improved living circumstances;

- 2.4 million manat ($1.4 million) in the direction of education, professional growth, and creative capacity development;

- 7 million manat ($4.1 million) for repayment of consumer credit and other financial commitments;

- 27.3 million manat ($16 million) for treatment and psychological support fees.

On December 8, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order establishing the "YASHAT" Foundation to benefit the war-wounded and families of martyrs who defended the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel