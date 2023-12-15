Handmade munitions found in military depot in Azerbaijan's liberated territories (VIDEO)

AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, December 15. Engineering ammunition, both artisanal and mass-produced, was discovered in considerable quantities in one of the stores of engineering munitions utilized by Armenians and identified in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Head of the Main Department of Engineering Troops Major General Anar Karimov told Trend.

"Artillery shells "equipped" with various devices in a handicraft way were installed in the territories to spread shrapnel over a larger area and massively affect the personnel," Karimov added.

The main efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated areas are focused on demining settlements, agricultural plots, roadways, and infrastructure facilities.

Some mines and unexploded ordnance discovered in the Karabakh economic sector were detonated and burned in the Aghdara region's Godakburun training center.