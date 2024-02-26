AZAL team pays tribute to victims of the Khojaly genocide

The team of Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, paid a visit to the monument in the Khatai district of Baku erected in memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide. This year marks the 32nd anniversary of the tragedy.

AZAL employees laid flowers at the "Ana harayı" monument as a sign of respect and remembrance for the victims of the genocide.

As a result of the Khojaly genocide committed on the night of February 25-26, 1992, by the Armenian armed forces, 613 residents of Khojaly, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 elderly people were murdered. Eight families were destroyed, 25 children lost both parents and 130 children lost one parent. 487 civilians were wounded by enemy bullets. 1275 people were taken hostage and the fate of 150 hostages is still unknown.