Hosting COP29 flags Azerbaijan's dedication to global eco leadership - political scientist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. COP29 demonstrates Azerbaijan's commitment to global environmental leadership, head of the Department of Organization of Scientific Activities at the Azerbaijan State Economic University (UNEC), political scientist, head of the Council of Women Researchers at UNEC, and director of the Swiss Working Group on Empirical Methods, Nargiz Hajiyeva told Trend.

She stated that global climate change and the shift to green energy are key issues gaining global attention. The widespread use of fossil fuels like oil, gas, and coal is a significant contribution to global climate change. Increased, tiny, or decentralized emissions in developed countries are one of the leading drivers of climate change. Many toxic chemicals are discharged into the atmosphere as a result of manufacturing operations.

"The use of renewable energy sources is regarded as one of the most effective ways to combat climate change, but it should be noted that the green transition necessitates significant financial resources, and in practice, the availability of appropriate infrastructure and technical support is required for implementation. Countries like Switzerland, Norway, and Sweden have already established such a technological base," Hajiyeva said.

According to her, Azerbaijan's wealth of natural resources creates great potential for the use of renewable energy sources.

"Wide use of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and water energy will play an important role in building up the country's green energy potential. I would like to mention an important fact: Azerbaijan's international cooperation in the field of green energy also plays an important role," Hajiyeva said.

Referring to Karabakh's green energy potential, she noted that the most important source of green energy in the region is hydropower.

"There are many lakes and rivers in Karabakh, which creates a great potential for optimal utilization of hydropower. In addition, there is also great potential for wind and solar energy. The UNEC Council of Women Researchers is conducting research into the application of the Swiss Green Economy model to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, and the Green UNEC Policy adopted at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) is an important step in advancing the university community in this area."

''The economy of Azerbaijan has traditionally been based on fossil fuels, particularly oil and gas,'' Hajiyeva noted.

"In this context, the future hosting of COP29 demonstrates Azerbaijan's commitment to global environmental leadership and readiness to contribute to international efforts to combat climate change. COP29 will play an important role in raising public awareness about climate change and green policies, as well as in mobilizing support for climate action at the national and global levels," she emphasized.

