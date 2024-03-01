Azerbaijani cuts excise taxes on gasoline, abolishing customs duties (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has made changes to the “Excise rates on excisable goods imported into the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, Trend reports.

According to the change, until December 31, 2024, excise tax rates on gasoline with an octane rating of less than 95 were reduced from 200 manat ($117.6) to one manat (59 cents) per ton.

At the same time, the excise tax rate on gas oil, including diesel fuel, was reduced from 80 manat ($47) to one manat.

2710 12 413 0 gasoline, except gasoline with lead content up to 0.013 g/l, octane number less than 95 200 manat per ton (until December 31, 2024 - 1 manat) 2710 12 510 1 gasoline, except aviation gasoline, with a lead content of more than 0.013 g/l, an octane number of less than 95 200 manat per ton (until December 31, 2024 - 1 manat) 2710 19 310 0 gas oils for specific processing 80 manat per ton 2710 19 350 0 gas oils for chemical transformations in processes 80 manat per ton 2710 19 421 0 – 2710 19 480 0 other gas oils, including diesel fuel 80 manat per ton (one manat (59 cents until December 31, 2024)

According to another decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the 15 percent customs duty on gasoline and gas oils, including diesel fuel, was abolished until December 31, 2024.

This decision has come into force on March 1, 2024.

