During World Cup in Baku I devote all my time to training - Slovenian gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Attaining success in competitions requires extensive training, leaving little time for leisurely walks around the city, Slovenian participant of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Nikolaj Bozic told Trend.

"I've been to Baku before, two years ago. Unfortunately, I couldn't make it last year due to an injury. I appreciate the well-organized competitions in Baku; During my stay, I dedicate all my time to training. To excel in competitions, it's crucial to stay focused, avoid distractions, and spend more time in the training room," Bozic said.

He mentioned that the Baku World Cup boasts formidable participants and intense competition.

"Following Baku, the upcoming competition is scheduled for Doha, Qatar; however, I cannot confirm my participation at the moment. Before Baku, I participated in the World Cups in Cairo, Egypt, and Cottbus, Germany," the gymnast added.

To note, the Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku (March 7–10). Representatives of 67 countries around the world take part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is represented in the men's artistic gymnastics by Nikita Simonov (rings), Ivan Tikhonov (pommel horse, vault, parallel bars, horizontal bar), Rasul Ahmadzade (pommel horse, parallel bars), Mansum Safarov (horizontal bar, floor exercise), Murad Agharzayev (floor exercise), and in women's artistic gymnastics by Nazanin Teymurova (vault, balance beam, floor exercise).

