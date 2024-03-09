Islamophobia stems from misconceptions about Muslims - Baku conference attendee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Islamophobia is the result of mistakes and misinformation regarding Muslims and Islam, Senior Advisor to the Grand Mufti of Egypt and Secretary of the General Secretariat for Fatwa Authorities Worldwide Ibrahim Negm said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a session titled Deliberate acts of destruction and desecration of Islamic cultural and religious heritage in non-Muslim countries within the international scientific conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024.

"Islamophobia is on the rise throughout Europe, particularly in France. First and foremost, such instances must be closely followed in order to be accurately assessed. We must have a robust administration and monitoring procedures to track and analyze all incidents linked to Islamophobia and build tools to increase the capacity of religious leaders to oppose it,” he added.

To note, an international scientific conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024, dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia, is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the International Center for Multiculturalism, the Center for the Analysis of International Relations, the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel