Azerbaijani team secures fourth gold at tournament in Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Azerbaijani athletes continue their winning streak at the International Saison Start for Shooters (ISAS 2024) in Dortmund, Germany, Trend reports.

The youth mixed team secured the top spot on the podium, with the pair Leyli Aliyeva and Vladislav Kalmykov claiming 1st place. They earned a gold medal in air pistol shooting at a distance of 10 meters.

This victory adds to Azerbaijan's impressive tally, which already includes 3 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medals from previous events.