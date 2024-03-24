Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijani team secures fourth gold at tournament in Germany

Society Materials 24 March 2024 22:48 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani team secures fourth gold at tournament in Germany

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Azerbaijani athletes continue their winning streak at the International Saison Start for Shooters (ISAS 2024) in Dortmund, Germany, Trend reports.

The youth mixed team secured the top spot on the podium, with the pair Leyli Aliyeva and Vladislav Kalmykov claiming 1st place. They earned a gold medal in air pistol shooting at a distance of 10 meters.

This victory adds to Azerbaijan's impressive tally, which already includes 3 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medals from previous events.

Azerbaijani team secures fourth gold at tournament in Germany
Azerbaijani team secures fourth gold at tournament in Germany
Azerbaijani team secures fourth gold at tournament in Germany
Azerbaijani team secures fourth gold at tournament in Germany
Azerbaijani team secures fourth gold at tournament in Germany
Azerbaijani team secures fourth gold at tournament in Germany
Latest

Latest

Read more