Detonator explosion in Azerbaijan's Aghdam injures ANAMA employee

Society Materials 6 April 2024 11:09 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. An employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), Anar Piriyev, born in 2000, has been injured as a result of an explosion of a small detonator with an aluminum body in Sarijali village of the Aghdam district, a source in ANAMA told Trend.

Piriyev suffered minor injuries to his arms and legs.

He was taken to a local hospital for an examination.

His life is out of danger.

Previously, an employee of ANAMA Khayyam Aliyev, born in 1987, was injured as a result of a mine rupture in Sarijali village.

