President of Kyrgyzstan honors Aktota Raimkulova with Order Dank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. By the decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, "On awarding state awards of the Kyrgyz Republic", the president of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Aktoty Raimkulova, was awarded the "Dank" Order for her significant contribution to strengthening friendship and cooperation between the Turkic peoples, Trend reports.

The award ceremony took place in Astana as part of the visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, to the Republic of Kazakhstan on April 18–19, 2024.

At the ceremony, the “Dank” Order was presented to Aktoty Raimkulova by the Secretary of State of the Kyrgyz Republic, Suyunbek Kasmambetov.

