Azerbaijani pavilion launched at 60th Venice Biennale (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, in collaboration with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy, the Azerbaijani national pavilion under the "From Caspian to Pink Planet: I Am Here” theme opened on Friday in the city of Venice, Trend reports.

Titled “Foreigners Everywhere,” the 60th Venice Biennale will run from April 20 to November 24.

The Azerbaijan pavilion is located in Campo della Tana, one of the architectural monuments of the 16th century in Venice.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov highlighted the support projects provided by the Foundation to Azerbaijani artists in the past. He said that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation also participates in the successful organization of Azerbaijan's pavilions at the Venice Biennale.

Anar Alakbarov expressed gratitude to those who participated in the organization of the country’s national pavilion, including the curator of the project - critic in the field of modern art, professor of art studies, Luca Beatrice, who was the curator of the Italian pavilion at the 53rd Venice Biennale, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, as well as the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy.

Speaking at the ceremony, Luca Beatrice, the curator of the Azerbaijan pavilion 2024 at the Venice exhibition called on the event participants to visit Baku to understand the cultural and artistic enthusiasm of the ancient country.

Then the guests familiarized themselves with the Azerbaijan pavilion.

Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UN Geneva) Tatiana Valovaya and Minister of Culture of the United Arab Emirates Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi were also among the visitors of the Azerbaijan national pavilion.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli met with UAE Minister of Culture Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, as well as other counterparts from other countries on the sidelines of the Venice Biennale. During the meetings, the sides discussed the development of cooperation in the field of culture, as well as exchanged views on joint cultural projects.

Azerbaijan has been participating in the Venice Biennale since 2007.

The national pavilion will exhibit works by honored Azerbaijani artists Irina Eldarova, Rashad Alakbarov, and Vusala Agharaziyeva.