Azerbaijan counts funds spent on liberated territories since early 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The volume of funds spent on the liberated territories from Azerbaijani state budget allocations since the beginning of 2024 has been revealed, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance.

According to the ministry, of the 3.8 billion manat ($2.2 billion) provided for in the current-year budget, 31.9 percent, or 1.2 billion manat ($710 million), were allocated for the reconstruction and restoration of liberated territories in the reporting period, based on documents submitted by customers for the relevant projects, which represents a growth of 58.6 million manat ($34.4 million), or five percent, from the same period in 2023.

The ministry said that from the allocated funds, 1.13 billion manat (nearly $669.4 million) was spent on the construction and restoration of infrastructure projects (885.3 million manat or $521.25 million, for the design, construction, and reconstruction of road and railway infrastructure; 212.3 million manat, or $125.14 million, for the design and construction of new residential complexes).

Moreover, 34.1 million manat, or $20.08 million, was spent on land reclamation work, 800,000 manat, or $470,000 - the building of solid waste infrastructure, 400,000 manat ($240,000) - cadastral services, and 5.6 million manat ($3.3 million) - the implementation of other infrastructure projects.

Additionally, 23.6 million manat ($13.9 million) were spent on the construction and restoration of social projects (for educational and medical activities).

Furthermore, 20.1 million manat ($11.85 million) was spent on the design and construction of a convention center and a unified administrative building for the shared use of relevant state authorities (institutions) in Zangilan city, 15 million manat ($8.84 million) - landmine clearance activities, and 23.5 million manat ($13.85 million) - other activities.

To note, Azerbaijan's state budget expenditures in 2023 amounted to 36.4 billion manat ($21.3 billion), which is 4.3 billion manat ($2.5 billion) or 13.7 percent more than in 2022.

