Number of residents back to their native lands in Azerbaijan’s Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. On May 25, another group of former internally displaced persons, consisting of families temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, pioneer camps and administrative buildings in various territories of Azerbaijan, was sent to the city of Shusha from the Garadagh district of Baku, Trend reports.

At this stage, another 32 families (125 people) moved to the city of Shusha.

Shusha residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Shusha has been provided for 90 families - 349 people.