New specialties to appear in Azerbaijan's education sector - minister (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. New specialties will appear in the education sector of Azerbaijan, the country's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said at a conference themed “Education in the Green Growth Agenda” in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, innovations will be introduced into the education system in the coming years.

“We must always be open to innovation. It is the fundamental sciences that underlie education and lead to development. We will also see the emergence of new specialties in accordance with current realities,” he added.

To note, a conference themed “Education in the Green Growth Agenda” has been held in Baku within the framework of the “Green World Solidarity Year” through a joint organization from the Ministry of Science and Education and the State Agency for Vocational Education of Azerbaijan.

The conference was attended by the Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, Emin Amrullayev, as well as other officials and MPs.

