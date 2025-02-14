Azerbaijan finalizes Alat-Astara highway reсonstruction (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The extensive reconstruction of the Yenikend-Bilasuvar segment (from the 32nd to the 103rd kilometer) of the M3 Alat-Astara highway, linking Azerbaijan to Iran, has been finalized, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's State Agency for Automobile Roads.

The agency declared that the road reconstructed by the second technical category stretches a whopping 71 kilometers.

"The road features a 15-meter-wide surface with two lanes, and the width of the driving lane is 7.5 meters. The project has completed earthworks, the construction of the road surface and base, and the laying of a new asphalt concrete pavement. Then road equipment and traffic signs were installed.

The project also included the construction of artificial structures and drainage pipes along the route. Besides, seven bridges, totaling a length of 338.6 meters, have been completed.

The construction was carried out under the “Construction Norms and Regulations”, following the established schedule and adhering to the quality standards.

The enhanced thoroughfare will markedly optimize vehicular flow, streamlining the transit of both individuals and commodities," the agency added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel