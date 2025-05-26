Some European countries adopt laws containing anti-Muslim provisions - ICESCO official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ Islamophobia has been spreading steadily in the contemporary world, with a significant surge following the September 11 attacks, said Mohamed Hedi Shili, ICESCO’s Director of Legal Affairs and International Standards, Trend reports.

Speaking during a panel discussion titled "Anti-Muslim Hatred in Policy: Legal Frameworks and Advocacy Strategies" at the conference on "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" in Baku, Shili pointed out that the rise of Islamophobia has really taken the cake, particularly through the media and the clever use of artificial intelligence, resulting in a whole lot of discrimination against Muslims across different sectors.

"Today, 39 percent of Muslims face discrimination in leadership positions. Over 35 percent are excluded from housing and rental opportunities, with this figure increasing by 22 percent. Nearly 45 percent of Muslim women experience workplace discrimination due to wearing the hijab. These numbers raise serious questions: Are legal mechanisms failing to prevent these violations? We are witnessing threats from multiple directions," he stated.

He also highlighted that some European countries have put their cards on the table with laws that clearly aim at Muslims. This trend is reflected in decisions ranging from the Council of Europe to the European Union (EU).

