Export of Azerbaijan's food products to be simplified

17 January 2020 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Export of Azerbaijan's food products will be simplified, with regards to some countries, Chairperson of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli said in Baku at a conference on the results of the agency's activity in 2019, Trend reports Jan. 17.

Tahmazli said that last year the agency signed cooperation agreements with two countries and one organization, as well as 15 draft agreements with 12 countries were developed.

Draft international agreements on cooperation in the field of food safety, veterinary medicine, quarantine and plant protection have been submitted to eight countries for review, the chairperson noted.

Tahmazli added that the signing of such agreements allows simplifying the export of food products from Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency expands international cooperation
Economy 16:02
Repair at Jafar Jabbarli subway station in Baku nearing completion
Transport 15:30
Ruling New Azerbaijan Party refuses from free airtime as part of pre-election campaign
Politics 15:18
Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan actively participates in World Economic Forum in Davos
Politics 15:16
Baku Metro CJSC to receive new fans
Transport 14:57
Work conducted in Azerbaijan’s Shirvan city to expand broadband access
ICT 14:51
Latest
Body of former head of Armenian National Security Service found in Yerevan
Armenia 16:29
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has passed development path equal to century and has now joined ranks of strong countries on global scale
Politics 16:23
IAEA talks future projects in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 16:22
Greece tells Haftar to take constructive stance at Berlin conference
Europe 16:22
Turkmenistan represented at int’l tourism exhibition in Vienna
Turkmenistan 16:21
Fiat Chrysler and Foxconn plan push into Chinese electric car market
China 16:20
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest announces tender to buy electrical equipment
Tenders 16:16
Diesel electric generators of Baku Metro ready for operation
Transport 16:14
Georgia named top tourist destination
Tourism 16:06