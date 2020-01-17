Export of Azerbaijan's food products to be simplified

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Export of Azerbaijan's food products will be simplified, with regards to some countries, Chairperson of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli said in Baku at a conference on the results of the agency's activity in 2019, Trend reports Jan. 17.

Tahmazli said that last year the agency signed cooperation agreements with two countries and one organization, as well as 15 draft agreements with 12 countries were developed.

Draft international agreements on cooperation in the field of food safety, veterinary medicine, quarantine and plant protection have been submitted to eight countries for review, the chairperson noted.

Tahmazli added that the signing of such agreements allows simplifying the export of food products from Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news