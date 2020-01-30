Satellite checks of autumn yield continue in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Some 312,000 farmers filled out declarations for receiving subsidies for seeds in their personal cabinet until January 29, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

The presented reports on productivity in autumn is being checked in the Electronic Agricultural Information System through satellite imagery by using remote sensing methods and other stationary satellite means.

The satellite intelligence is based on orthophotographs, various vector data, satellite images obtained from Azercosmos, project results and remote sensing materials.

Presently, the information on land plots and crops in 18 Azerbaijani districts is being checked on the basis of the images taken through Azercosmos satellite.

After inspections in Zardab, Samukh, Agsu, Siyazan, Aghjabadi, Balakan, Beylagan, Goygol, Oguz and Sabirabad districts, inspections were launched in eight more districts, namely, Jalilabad, Neftchala, Imishli, Salyan, Sheki, Khizi, Kurdamir and Shabran districts.

Big grain farms receiving subsidies, which are located on vast land plots in these districts, as well as the areas under crops of agricultural parks are thoroughly checked. During the checks, images taken from Azersky and Sentinel-2 satellites are used.

In case of doubt in the process of checking the documentation, appropriate notifications are sent and detailed checks are carried out directly on the land plots.

After all checks on the information provided by farmers to the Electronic Agricultural Information System, their electronic declarations will be approved and the amount of payments will be set.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news