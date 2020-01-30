Satellite checks of autumn yield continue in Azerbaijan

30 January 2020 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Some 312,000 farmers filled out declarations for receiving subsidies for seeds in their personal cabinet until January 29, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

The presented reports on productivity in autumn is being checked in the Electronic Agricultural Information System through satellite imagery by using remote sensing methods and other stationary satellite means.

The satellite intelligence is based on orthophotographs, various vector data, satellite images obtained from Azercosmos, project results and remote sensing materials.

Presently, the information on land plots and crops in 18 Azerbaijani districts is being checked on the basis of the images taken through Azercosmos satellite.

After inspections in Zardab, Samukh, Agsu, Siyazan, Aghjabadi, Balakan, Beylagan, Goygol, Oguz and Sabirabad districts, inspections were launched in eight more districts, namely, Jalilabad, Neftchala, Imishli, Salyan, Sheki, Khizi, Kurdamir and Shabran districts.

Big grain farms receiving subsidies, which are located on vast land plots in these districts, as well as the areas under crops of agricultural parks are thoroughly checked. During the checks, images taken from Azersky and Sentinel-2 satellites are used.

In case of doubt in the process of checking the documentation, appropriate notifications are sent and detailed checks are carried out directly on the land plots.

After all checks on the information provided by farmers to the Electronic Agricultural Information System, their electronic declarations will be approved and the amount of payments will be set.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
TOXUMART stores to open in some Azerbaijani districts
Business 23 January 20:58
Azerbaijan discloses production volume at two seed plants
Business 23 January 20:48
Azerbaijan's export of satellite services increases
ICT 30 December 2019 21:01
Sowing of winter crops covering over 1 million hectares completes in Azerbaijan
Economy 28 December 2019 17:44
Azerbaijan's export of satellite services increases
ICT 28 December 2019 14:35
Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos and Turkey’s Digiturk sign co-op agreements
ICT 27 December 2019 16:25
Latest
Kazakhstan’s uranium fields exploring venture to purchase petrol via tender
Tenders 17:51
Iran looking for low sulfur for its shipping companies
Oil&Gas 17:45
Nagif Hamzayev protests false information about Azerbaijan in PACE (PHOTO)
Society 17:43
Official: Passing flights will be resumed through Iranian sky
Iran 17:42
Azerbaijan discloses number of international observers for early parliamentary elections
Politics 17:31
Shell forecasts upstream production volumes for 1Q2020
Oil&Gas 17:30
Britain and U.S. say a trade deal can be done this year
Europe 17:28
Jaguar-Land Rover parent warns of hit to profit from China virus outbreak
China 17:27
EIB supports Georgian road safety
Transport 17:23