Southern Gas Corridor at completion stage - Klaus-Dieter Borchardt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Southern Gas Corridor is at the completion stage, Deputy Director General of the Directorate-General for Energy of the European Commission Klaus-Dieter Borchardt said.

Borchardt made the remark in Baku at the event dedicated to the sixth ministerial meeting of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor, Trend reports from the event Feb. 28.

The Southern Gas Corridor is at the completion stage and the fourth component of the corridor will be completed this year, the deputy director general noted.

Borchardt said that the project is proceeding well and for ten years of its existence, all work within the project has been carried out with precision and professionalism.

Reports were received on the completion of the Italian part of the pipeline and all work on the SGC is expected to be completed by the end of this year, the deputy director added.

The EU representative noted that this is very good news for transit and importer countries as part of the pipeline, as well as for the EU as a whole and for private producers and customers in particular.

In conclusion, Borchardt noted that during the discussion with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, an agreement was reached to continue consultations on the development and expansion of the SGC in the direction of laying new routes and using the potential of new fields.

The sixth ministerial meeting is being held in Baku within the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor. Among the participants are representatives of BP, Southern Gas Corridor, BOTAS, TPAO, TANAP, TAP, SNAM, Fluxys, ICGB AD, Transgaz, SNGN Romgaz SA, Uniper Global Commodities SE, Bulgargaz EAD, SACE, Plinacro and international financial institutions, namely, the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and European Investment Bank.

The first ministerial meeting as part of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council was held on February 12, 2015, the second meeting on February 29, 2016, the third meeting on February 23, 2017, the fourth meeting on February 15, 2018 and the fifth meeting on February 20, 2019.