Azerbaijan starts to prepare draft state budget for 2022 – Finance Ministry

Economy 5 February 2021 20:54 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

Trend:

The process of developing the draft state budget for 2022, as well as budget expenditures for the next three years, has begun in accordance with the relevant order of the Azerbaijani prime minister, Trend reports on Feb. 5 referring to the statement made during a collegial meeting in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance.

The preparation of a draft medium-term framework document covering the pilot sections of the functional classifications "education", "agriculture" and "environmental protection" will be launched, as well as the process of accepting orders on the basis of the relevant letters with instructions will start.

As opposed to last year, the implementation of programs and activity in the pilot sections will be monitored this year.

Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov gave relevant instructions on the timely and high-quality implementation of the work launched in accordance with the legislation in compliance with the appropriate sequence.

Sharifov stressed that the final work is underway to implement a new budget forecasting program with broad capabilities.

