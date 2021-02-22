Azerbaijan's state agency talks carried out road construction work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has built, reconstructed and/or repaired 1,385.3 km of highways, avenues and streets so far, Trend reports.

To date, 254.6 km of international roads, 767.2 km of intra-country roads have been built and/or repaired by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, including 342.1 km in Baku and 21.4 km in Sumgayit cities.

The reconstruction of roads is carried out in accordance with the requirements of the Construction Norms and Rules of Azerbaijan under the strict and direct control of the leadership of the State Agency Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.