Programs of Azerbaijani Communications Ministry to raise local startups to world standards

Economy 24 February 2021 16:22 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Uzbekneftegaz to accelerate sale of gas stations serving farms Oil&Gas 17:23
Azerbaijan sees growth of long-term loans to legal entities in real estate sector Finance 17:20
Kazakhstan's Parliament approves amendments to bill on uranium mining Kazakhstan 17:12
Iran's Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company fulfills its production plan Oil&Gas 17:11
Georgian Hualing FIZ to begin serial production of furniture Business 16:51
Ukraine International Airlines receives permission to operate flights to Baku Economy 16:50
New free economic zone established in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan Uzbekistan 16:49
Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan Finance 16:49
Azerbaijani industrial sector's lending notably grows Finance 16:46
Turkmenistan's Project CA Desert Initiative opens tender for purchase of motorcycles Tenders 16:37
Inspectorate International Ltd. wins tender launched by Azerbaijani mining company Business 16:29
Turkish, Azerbaijani and Turkmen FMs adopt joint statement following trilateral meeting (PHOTO) Politics 16:22
Programs of Azerbaijani Communications Ministry to raise local startups to world standards Economy 16:22
Uzbekistan to sale jewelry via e-commerce Uzbekistan 16:15
Azerbaijan's Jan. 2021 import of goods increases Business 16:12
Azerbaijan sees multifold growth in bank mortgage lending Finance 16:07
Georgia eases some COVID-19 restrictions Georgia 15:59
Marketed gas production resources set to change by 2050 Oil&Gas 15:58
Azerbaijan discloses volume of goods exported in Jan. 2021 Business 15:51
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 24 Society 15:50
JCPOA signatories require to take big steps towards commitments - Iranian MP Politics 15:44
Iran to jointly produce COVID-19 vaccine with Russia by March Business 15:40
Azerbaijan talks use of 'smart' services in liberated lands ICT 15:37
Most of lending in communications and transport sector accounts for foreign currency in Azerbaijan Finance 15:31
Kazakhstan's banking sector faces pressure from global economic slowdown Business 15:30
Iran declares volume of exports-imports via Shahid Bahonar port revealed Transport 15:29
Denmark to ease some COVID-19 restrictions from March 1 Europe 15:23
Georgia simplifies entry rules for citizens of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Ukraine Transport 15:23
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to rent lifting equipment Tenders 15:22
Iran to export five pharmaceutical products Business 15:22
Kazakhstan's Karachaganak Gas Debottlenecking Project progresses despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 15:22
Turkmenistan prepares to harvest licorice root Business 15:16
Karachaganak Petroleum Operating reports historical maximum liquid production Oil&Gas 15:15
Iran to begin its human trial phase of Razi Cov-Pars vaccine Business 15:09
Central Bank of Iran allocates funds to buy Indian COVID-19 vaccine Finance 15:07
German economy to shrink some 1.5% in early 2021 Europe 15:07
Iranian social media influencers to pay tax Finance 15:07
Azerbaijan reports 145 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:04
South Korea grounds all local airlines' Boeing 777s with PW4000 engines Other News 15:04
Azerbaijan's Innovation Agency becomes first full-fledged member of IASP in region ICT 14:46
Huawei's solutions to help communication operators to simplify 5G network deployment Economy 14:43
Azerbaijan reveals Jan. 2021 crude oil exports to Croatia Oil&Gas 14:43
War crimes of chief of Armenia's General Staff - new facts revealed Armenia 14:42
Azerbaijan releases footage on airstrikes of Su-25 attack on Armenian Armed Forces during Karabakh war (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:34
Production of machinery and equipment up in Azerbaijan Business 14:31
India, Bangladesh to heighten diplomatic engagements in run-up to PM Modi’s visit to Dhaka Other News 14:24
Azerbaijan to become Eurasia’s third largest gas producer – GECF Oil&Gas 14:24
Plan for restoration of small mines in Iran overfulfilled Business 14:23
Kazakh power networks maintenance company to buy containers via tender Tenders 14:22
Deutsche Bank upgrades U.S. GDP forecast on stimulus push Europe 14:19
Number of real estate transactions in Tbilisi down Business 14:19
Turkmenistan’s Union of Industrialists, French MEDEF sign MoU Business 14:06
Koo targets 100 million users this year with 'micro-blog of India' tag Other News 14:01
Indian Air Force chief reaches Dhaka on 4-day visit Other News 13:58
India signs free trade agreement with Mauritius, delivers additional 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines Other News 13:57
Demand for notes of Central Bank of Azerbaijan exceeds supply Finance 13:57
Indian defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them Other News 13:54
Harmful microorganisms found in Russian chicken products imported to Azerbaijan Economy 13:48
Turkmenistan working on cybersecurity upgrades at Center of Digital Systems ICT 13:44
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb.24 Finance 13:28
EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar to visit Georgia and Azerbaijan Georgia 13:23
Azerbaijan increases gas supplies to Turkey by nearly 19% Oil&Gas 13:20
Azerbaijan shows footage from Aghdam village of Khojavend district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:10
President of Turkey to visit Turkmenistan Business 13:08
Foreign investments made in Iran's agricultural sector Finance 13:06
Uzbek telecom enterprise to buy metal structures for communication towers via tender Tenders 13:04
Uzbekistan, AIIB eye accelerating modernization of water supply systems in Bukhara region Uzbekistan 12:55
Georgia reports 443 new coronavirus cases Georgia 12:50
Georgian TBC Bank predicts short-term fluctuations in lari exchange rate Business 12:50
Turkey reveals January 2021 volume of cargo shipment from Spain Turkey 12:49
German clothing brands interested in co-op with Uzbek clothing manufacturers Business 12:49
N. Macedonia talks on financing project to connect to Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 12:48
N.Macedonia to get Azerbaijani gas via interconnection with Greece – minister Oil&Gas 12:41
Non-OPEC crude, other liquids’ supply to rise in 2022 – JP Morgan Oil&Gas 12:23
Demand for compulsory insurance prevailed in Azerbaijani real estate market in 2020 - AIA Finance 12:11
MOL to reduce group-level emissions by 30% by 2030 Oil&Gas 11:55
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil transportation to Turkey down y-o-y Oil&Gas 11:40
Service industries play significant role in Turkmenistan's economy Business 11:37
Uzbekistan Railways, Indonesian travel association agree on operating charter flights Transport 11:37
Uzbekistan, Singapore discuss project on creation of cotton-textile clusters in several Uzbek regions Uzbekistan 11:37
Uzbekistan, Qatar consider development of interaction in tourism sector Tourism 11:36
RON-80 gasoline at Uzbek commodity exchange sold at starting price Oil&Gas 11:35
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to grow Finance 11:34
Turkey discloses number of Mersin port's received ships in January 2021 Turkey 11:34
Turkey records dropping revenues from cement export to Georgia Turkey 11:31
Revenues of Turkey from car export to US up since early 2021 Turkey 11:30
El Al begins 1,600 layoffs Israel 11:29
Demand for Baku-Tbilisi-Kars corridor growing - Turkish TCDD's head Transport 11:10
Turkey's revenue from exporting electrical goods to Iran down Turkey 11:03
Output of alcoholic beverages, tobacco products in Azerbaijan grows Business 11:03
Prospects of using waste from Azerbaijan's Dashkasan deposit to be assessed Business 11:02
Oil prices drop on surprise build in U.S. crude stocks Oil&Gas 10:41
Iranian currency rates for February 24 Finance 10:38
Turkmenistan, Turkey sign co-op program for 2021-2022 Business 10:38
Uzbek commodity exchange reports volume of goods sold for Feb. 15-23 Uzbekistan 10:30
Azerbaijan prolongs suspending business inspections until 2022 Economy 10:05
Azerbaijani Ministry of Communications talks use of alternative postal forwarding methods ICT 09:58
Azerbaijan celebrates first Tuesday of Nowruz in Nagorno-Karabakh region after many years - Trend TV Society 09:38
Azerbaijan welcomes participation of foreign companies in implementation of 'smart' projects in liberated lands Economy 09:37
French wine company plans to cultivate vineyard in Georgia Business 09:36
