Pakistan announces opening of flights to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced to increase the number of its international flights to Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the PIA.

According to the PIA, the national flag-carrier will operate five flights in a week between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the first phase.

In the second phase, seven flights will operate between Pakistan and Kabul (Afghanistan) on daily basis.

According to the PIA schedule, the national airline will launch direct flights to Azerbaijan’s Baku from March 14. The flights will be operated twice a week from Lahore city of Pakistan.

“Likewise, the national flag carrier has announced to operate direct flights to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent city from March 28. The flights will be operated between Lahore and Tashkent,” said the PIA.

The statement also reads that the country’s national airline has sought permission from Uzbekistan to operate its flights Samarkand and Bukhara.