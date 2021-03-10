Turkish lowcoster AnadoluJet soon to launch flights to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.10

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The low-cost AnadoluJet, an affiliate of Turkish Airlines, will start operating regular flights to Azerbaijan from March 19, 2021, Trend reports referring to a source in the affiliate.

According to the source, AnadoluJet's planes will fly on the Istanbul-Baku-Istanbul route.

The flights will be operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays - from Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport.

