Turkish lowcoster AnadoluJet soon to launch flights to Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.10
By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:
The low-cost AnadoluJet, an affiliate of Turkish Airlines, will start operating regular flights to Azerbaijan from March 19, 2021, Trend reports referring to a source in the affiliate.
According to the source, AnadoluJet's planes will fly on the Istanbul-Baku-Istanbul route.
The flights will be operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays - from Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport.
