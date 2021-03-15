Over kilometer-long bridge under construction in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The construction of a bridge with a length of 1,135 meters and a height of 76.5 meters over the Aghsuchay River has begun in Azerbaijan on the 4.5-kilometer section of the Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway, the Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads told Trend.

In accordance with the prepared project, after the reconstruction, the length of the Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala road will be reduced by 9.7 kilometers up to 76.8 kilometers. Moreover, it will be expanded from two lanes to four lanes.

The projects have been prepared for the reconstruction and construction of eight big and five small bridges, as well as one tunnel.

"Five of those bridges already exist and connect the banks of the Girdmanchay, Talistanchay, Akhokhchay, Goychay, and Vandamchay rivers,” the agency said. “They will be expanded to four lanes. Three more four-lane bridges will be built over the Aghsuchay, Gulyanchay, and Demiraparanchay rivers in accordance with the modern standards. The remaining five will be dismantled and rebuilt."

There will be a tunnel 865 meters long on the road through a high mountain.

"As a result of the conducted work, the length of the road will be reduced by almost nine kilometers," the Agency said.