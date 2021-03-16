Azerbaijani PM discloses amount of allocations for economy's support in 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan has implemented state programs to support the economy and provided assistance to the local entrepreneurs since the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during the discussion of the Cabinet of Ministers' report for 2020 at the parliament’s plenary session, Trend reports on Mar.16.

According to Asadov, last year 2.5 billion manat ($1.4 billion) was allocated from the state budget and other sources to support the country's economy.

The prime minister added that owing to the taken measures, Azerbaijan is among the countries which were least affected by the pandemic, and macroeconomic stability of which has been ensured. The measures also made it possible to keep inflation at a minimum level.