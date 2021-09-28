Azerbaijan, Iraq expand business cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

The Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) of Azerbaijan is ready to support the process of creating a joint platform for expanding cooperation between the business circles of Azerbaijan and Iraq, Trend reports, referring to the statement of the chairman of the agency's Management Board, Orkhan Mammadov.

The Agency for the Development of SMEs of Azerbaijan and the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of Iraq discussed the possibilities of business cooperation between the two countries.

Mammadov noted the development of Azerbaijani-Iraqi economic cooperation and stressed that there are opportunities to attract representatives of small and medium-sized businesses to this interaction.

The agency is ready to support Iraqi businessmen who want to do business in Azerbaijan in the search for reliable local partners, he said.

Iraq is interested in investing in Azerbaijan, supplying local products to the Iraqi market, expanding business ties, President of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of Iraq Abdulrazag Al-Zuhuri noted.

Within the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Agency for the Development of SMEs of Azerbaijan and the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of Iraq, providing for the exchange of experience in the field of support for small and medium-sized businesses, support in establishing ties between representatives of the business circles of the two countries.

An agreement on cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Azerbaijan and the Federations of Chambers of Commerce of Iraq was also signed at the event.

Representatives of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of Iraq held meetings at the Agency for the Development of SMEs, business structures. During the visit to Azerbaijan, the members of the Iraqi delegation will get acquainted with the Pirallakh Industrial Park, and the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.