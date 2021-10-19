NEQSOL Holding ​comments on its intent to purchase shares in Ukraine’s largest cement producer

The construction materials industry is one of the priority directions for NEQSOL Holding's international group of companies. The Holding owns Norm Cement, a plant launched in 2013, which is now the largest cement producer in the South Caucasus. With a strong international management team, NEQSOL Holding pursues a strategy of creating a leading player in the cement industry in Central and Eastern Europe.

As an international strategic investor, NEQSOL Holding has announced its interest in expanding investment portfolio in Ukraine by entering the construction materials market.

According to NEQSOL Holding, the group of companies is currently at the final stage of negotiations with the shareholders of Ivano-FrankivskCement Private Joint Stock Company (PJSC), Ukraine’s largest cement producer. On October 18, the Holding filed an application to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) for the purchase of shares in PJSC.

The Ukrainian deal is expected to be financed by a group of leading international financial institutions and banks. Due to ongoing negotiations, the commercial terms of the deal are not disclosed.

NEQSOL Holding is hopeful for an approval of the new deal at AMCU. The holding recognizes the long-time outstanding results achieved by Ivano-Frankivskсement management team and staff, who have created one of the most state-of-the-art, cutting-edge, and profitable cement plants in Europe.

In 2019, NEQSOL Holding has made the acquisition of Vodafone Ukraine, one of the country’s largest telecommunications providers. In early 2021, the Holding launched regional Kyiv office.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries in the UK, the USA, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia, the UAE and more. The Holding brings together over 30 subsidiary companies, many of which are market leaders with over two decades’ experience in their respective fields.

They include Nobel Oil Services, Nobel Upstream, Bakcell, Vodafone Ukraine, and Norm, the largest cement producer in the South Caucasus. NEQSOL Holding continuously seeks to drive growth and strengthen synergies between the companies, whilst also looking to expand its business activities by entering both new geographies and business areas. This will be achieved with projects such as the Digital Silk Way, which aims to develop the shortest modern transit fibre-optic infrastructure network connecting Europe to Central and South Asia.

