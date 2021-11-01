Azerbaijani MPs offer to raise state duty for approving, registering construction projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A proposal has been made to raise state duty for approving and registering construction projects in Azerbaijan within amendment to the law “On state duty”, Trend reports on Nov. 1.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of Azerbaijan’s parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry, and entrepreneurship.

In accordance with the amendment, it’s envisioned to for approval and registration of a construction project in the manner prescribed by law is increased from 60 manat ($35.3) to 90 manat ($52.9).

Besides, in cases determined by the legislation, it’s envisaged to increase the amount of the state duty for the expertise of a draft design, an architectural-detailed design, and a construction project from 30 manat ($17.6) to 45 manat ($26.4), for the issuance of a license for reconstruction and replanning work, as well as a construction passport - from 50 manat ($29.4) to 75 manat ($44.1), and it's duplicate - from 10 manat ($5.8) to 15 manat ($8.8).