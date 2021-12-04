Russia offers Azerbaijan to switch to barcoding for fruit, vegetables exports

Economy 4 December 2021 11:31 (UTC+04:00)
Russia offers Azerbaijan to switch to barcoding for fruit, vegetables exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Control of Russia (Rosselkhoznadzor) has offered the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan to switch to GS1 barcoding standards when labeling containers for the export of fruits and vegetables, Trend reports with reference to the Rosselkhoznadzor.

According to Rosselkhoznadzor, in particular, the deputy head of the Rosselkhoznadzor Anton Karmazin suggested that the Azerbaijani side, when integrating the information systems of the phytosanitary services of the two countries, switch to the GS1 barcoding standards for labeling packages with fruit and vegetable products.

He noted that with such coding, a barcode is applied to the package, when reading it, it is possible to get basic information about the cargo, in particular, about its manufacturer, the date of production, as well as a number of other information.

At the moment, in the case of mutual deliveries of regulated articles from two countries, such a coding system is not used, only a label containing basic data about them is applied to the goods.

Deputy head of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan Rashad Mafusov said that the department will consider the proposals voiced by the Russian side.

