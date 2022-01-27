Azerbaijan records increase in export of products by industrial zones
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
The volume of exports in industrial zones increased by 2.7 times by the end of 2021 compared to 2020 and amounted to 959.3 million manats ($564.3 million) in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message in Twitter.
“In 2021, the share of goods produced in industrial zones in non-oil exports reached 20.8 percent, which is higher than in 2020 (11.4 percent) and 2019 (9.6 percent),” the minister tweeted. “In non-oil exports, this figure is 30.8 percent.”
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
European Azerbaijan School: IELTS Registration Partnership Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre was signed yesterday (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan plays its role in global fight against anti-Semitism and support of multiculturalism - UN official
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of newly built Training and Service Complex in Bina settlement (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan and Georgia play key roles within “One Belt, One Road” initiative – Hualing FIZ CEO (Interview) (VIDEO)