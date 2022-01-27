Azerbaijan records increase in export of products by industrial zones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The volume of exports in industrial zones increased by 2.7 times by the end of 2021 compared to 2020 and amounted to 959.3 million manats ($564.3 million) in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message in Twitter.

“In 2021, the share of goods produced in industrial zones in non-oil exports reached 20.8 percent, which is higher than in 2020 (11.4 percent) and 2019 (9.6 percent),” the minister tweeted. “In non-oil exports, this figure is 30.8 percent.”