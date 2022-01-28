Annual inflation to be above target range in Azerbaijan - CBA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The annual inflation in Azerbaijan is forecast above the target range of 2 to 6 percent in 2022, i.e. at around 6.6-7.5 percent, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

In his words, the Central Bank forecasts that the annual inflation will be close to target range in 2023.

The inflation amounted to 6.7 percent in Azerbaijan in 2021.