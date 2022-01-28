Annual inflation to be above target range in Azerbaijan - CBA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
The annual inflation in Azerbaijan is forecast above the target range of 2 to 6 percent in 2022, i.e. at around 6.6-7.5 percent, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at a press conference, Trend reports.
In his words, the Central Bank forecasts that the annual inflation will be close to target range in 2023.
The inflation amounted to 6.7 percent in Azerbaijan in 2021.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Military reforms, increasing of combat capability of troops to be priority in 2022 – Azerbaijani defense minister
New opportunities for co-op appeared in region after end of conflict between Armenia, Azerbaijan – President Ilham Aliyev
Integration of arable land at Azerbaijani liberated territories into national crop rotation to improve food security - FAO (Exclusive)
We will solve everything through negotiations, peacefully - Kyrgyz president about conflict on border with Tajikistan
Croatian companies preliminary talks on investment opportunities in Azerbaijani liberated territories - ambassador (Interview) (PHOTO)
Tajikistan pulls heavy equipment to the border - State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan
Chairman of Azerbaijan's National Television and Radio Council talks details of switching to HD format (Exclusive)