Azerbaijan’s Azerishig laying power line to Agali village and int'l airport under construction in Zangilan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. According to the relevant instructions of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Azerishig OJSC is carrying out large-scale work in the Zangilan region and other liberated territories, Azerishig told Trend.

According to the company, a modern 35 kW transmission line is being built to provide electricity to this settlement within the framework of the Smart Village project implemented in the village of Agali in the Zangilan district.

Azerishig noted that another major project is the power supply of an international airport under construction in Zangilan. Double-circuit power line with a voltage of 35 kW is being laid to the airport.

The protective zone of new type isolated power lines with a voltage of 35 kW (3 - 6 meters) is 6 - 10 times less than that of existing power lines (30 - 40 meters). If technical losses in existing 35 kW wires are 9-12 percent, then in insulated wires of the modern type, they are 3.5 - 4 percent.

Operating costs of such transmission lines are reduced by up to 30 percent and annual consumption of materials - by up to 25 percent.

Safety of local residents, also agricultural land located directly under and near high-voltage power lines, is greatly increased, Azerishig added.

Azerishig also noted that the usage of a new type of insulated transmission lines with a voltage of 35 kW makes it possible to bring indicators of stability, reliability and efficiency of Azerbaijan’s energy system closer to international standards.