Azerbaijan's economy minister meets with head of EIB regional office (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Minister of Economу of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov met with Head of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Regional Office for the South Caucasus Maciej Czura, Trend reports via the minister's Twitter page.

"During the meeting with Head of the European Investment Bank's Regional Representation for the South Caucasus Maciej Czura, we discussed the implementation of ongoing and planned projects economic development of our country, investment opportunities, as well as the prospects of cooperation with the Bank," Jabbarov wrote.