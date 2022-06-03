Romania strives for developing connectivity across Black Sea, South Caucasus – MFA (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Romania places a high priority on developing connectivity across the Black Sea, towards the South Caucasus, in terms of transportation and energy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania told Trend.

In this regard, the quadrilateral initiative on the creation of a freight Transport Route between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, involving Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Turkmenistan, which started in 2019, is of high importance.

"We are working together with our partners for the swift materialization of this project, which can play an important role on the wider regional connectivity map," the ministry said.

In terms of energy, Romania’s FM underlines the significance of the construction of a submarine transmission cable, and a new fiber-optic cable connecting Romania and the countries of the South Caucasus.

"Once realized, this interconnection will have a positive impact on the development of energy and data exchanges between Romania and the South Caucasus," the ministry noted.

---

