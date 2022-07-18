Azerbaijan discloses timeline for highway construction projects on liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The design and construction process of 16 highways in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, as well as the construction of the Lachin International Airport are currently underway, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend.

The road projects implemented in the liberated lands are expected to be completed by 2025.

The highway projects scheduled for completion by the end of 2022:

1. The Barda-Aghdam highway (44.5 kilometers, four lanes).

2. The new alternative road without entering Lachin (32 kilometers, two lanes).

3. The Fuzuli-Hadrut highway (12 kilometers, four lanes).

4. The Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti highway (22 kilometers, two traffic lanes).

5. The Gubadli-Eyvazli highway (28.5 kilometers, two lanes).

The highway projects scheduled for completion by 2023:

1. The Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway (81.6 kilometers, 4 and 6 lanes).

2. The Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway (70.4 kilometers, four lanes).

3. The Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway (39.7 kilometers, four lanes).

4. Constructing road infrastructure in the Kalbajar and Lachin districts (834.1 kilometers, two traffic lanes).

5. The Gubadli-Mahmudlu-Yazduzu-border with Armenia highway (26.4 kilometers, two traffic lanes).

6. Drilling, blasting and earthworks for constructing the Lachin International Airport.

The highway projects to be completed by 2024 through 2025:

1. The Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway (123.9 kilometers, 4 and 6 lanes).

2. The Aghdam-Fuzuli highway (64.8 kilometers, four lanes).

3. The Toghana-Kalbajar-Istisu highway (81.6 kilometers, two and four lanes).

4. The Kalbajar-Lachin highway (76.3 kilometers, two and four lanes).