Azerbaijan holds regular auctions on privatization of open joint stock company, vehicles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The State Service on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy held regular auctions for the privatization of state-owned property, Trend reports on December 1 via the ministry.

According to the ministry, package of shares in Beylagan Buzkhana OJSC, one vehicle and six engines of water transport were privatized following the auction held on November 29, and six vehicles – on November 30.

Vehicles belonging to the International Bank of Azerbaijan were put up for auction on November 30. The offer for one of the cars exceeded the starting price by almost 71.43 percent. So, Hyundai Sonata with a start price of 7,000 manat ($4,120) was purchased for 12,000 manat ($7,060).

A total of 25 small state-owned enterprises and facilities, 40 vehicles, including two helicopters, will be put up for the next auctions on December 13, December 20, and December 27, 2022.