Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 79.101 manat (2.66 percent) this week, Trend reports on December 3.

The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 32.7114 manat (1.1 percent) in comparison with the previous week, and totaled 3,004.0564 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold November 21 2.967.8855 November 28 2.976.836 November 22 2.966.1005 November 2.9 2.980.661 November 23 2.948.089 November 30 2.981.647 November 24 2.984.775 December 1 3,025.201 November 25 2.989.875 December 2 3,055.937 Average weekly 2.971.345 Average weekly 3,004.0564

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 2.3299 manat (6.46 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.9852 manat, which is 1.0123 manat (2.81 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver November 21 35.258 November 28 36.0817 November 22 35.9359 November 29 36.2789 November 23 35.5571 November 30 36.2083 November 24 36.6757 December 1 37.9457 November 25 36.4378 December 2 38.4116 Average weekly 35.9729 Average weekly 36.9852

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 105.3915 manat (6.33 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum rose by 40.9037 manat (2.43 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,726.4061 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum November 21 1,657.4065 November 28 1,663.773 November 22 1,692.962 November 29 1,706.9785 November 23 1,685.958 November 30 1,715.929 November 24 1,700.901 December 1 1,776.1855 November 25 1,690.2845 December 2 1,769.1645 Average weekly 1,685.5024 Average weekly 1,726.4061

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 111.7155 manat (3.53 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 9.0525 percent (0.28 percent) in comparison with the preceding week and totaled 3,211.2456 manat.