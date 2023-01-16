Bulgaria, Hungary intend to enhance energy co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto, who is paying a working visit to Sofia, discussed issues of expanding energy partnership on January 16, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the Bulgarian president's press office, during the meeting, President Radev outlined the significant level of diversifying energy supplies that Bulgaria has achieved in recent months, as well as its importance for other European states.

"Laying intersystem gas pipelines with neighboring countries, including the launch of the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), as well as signing an agreement on access to Turkish liquefied gas terminals, increase the energy security not only of Bulgaria, but also of Europe," he stressed.

Radev and Szijjarto reviewed the prospects for enhancing diversification through the Solidarity ring project proposed by Bulgaria, which allows the transfer of additional natural gas amounts to Europe from the Southern Gas Corridor via the existing gas transmission infrastructure.

Szijjarto expressed his support for Bulgaria's joining the Schengen Area and praised the country's actions in protecting the border and countering illegal migration.